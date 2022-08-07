Peshawar: Four shot dead in armed clash

PESHAWAR: At least four people were shot dead in Peshawar on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting the local police.

The incident of multiple killings was reported in Peshawar’s Kala Mandi area, located in the jurisdiction of Chamkini police station.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the hospital. The police said both the parties are relatives and said the cause of old enmity cannot be ruled out in the incident.

Earlier on August 23, three people had been gunned down over an old enmity in Rawalpindi.

Police had said that they were shot dead in an ambush by a rival group in Gujar Khan area of Rawalpindi.

The officials had said that Ghazanfar, Mahmood and Masood were riding a motorcycle when unidentified armed men had opened fire on them in Darya Khaki area.

