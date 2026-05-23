SHIKARPUR: Sindh police have launched a large-scale operation in the Katcha riverine area of Shikarpur to recover an 11-year-old girl abducted from Peshawar.

In a statement on Facebook, Sindh police stated that the minor girl is being held in the Katcha area within the jurisdiction of Kot Shahu police station in Shikarpur district. Police have launched an operation to secure her recovery.

During the ongoing operation, one dacoit was killed in an exchange of fire, while another kidnapped Christian girl was recovered safely.

Police identified the killed suspect as Yaseen Banglani, who was reportedly wanted in 29 serious criminal cases, including murder, robbery, theft, and police encounter cases.

The rescued girl was identified as Jennifer Aamir Masih. According to police, she had been abducted from Lahore on April 19 after being lured with a fake job offer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shikarpur Muhammad Kaleem Malik said the operation would continue until the recovery of the abducted girl, identified as Hooram. He added that all available resources were being utilised to ensure her safe rescue.

According to reports, the girl’s mother, a resident of Peshawar, said her daughter was abducted from the city, after which the kidnappers contacted the family and demanded Rs1.5 million for her release.

A day earlier, Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Talal Chaudhry informed the National Assembly that the girl was currently being held within the jurisdiction of Kot Shahu police station in Shikarpur, where a security operation was underway.

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He added that law enforcement agencies were actively pursuing the case.

The minister further informed the House that the girl was allegedly in the custody of a suspect identified as Ali Gohar Jatoi, while members of the group claimed that she had been “bought for marriage.”

Talal Chaudhry also said several women allegedly linked to the case had been arrested.

He said the operation was being conducted under the supervision of the SSP Shikarpur in coordination with the Inspector General of Sindh Police, adding that the abducted child was “the daughter of the nation” and would be recovered safely soon.