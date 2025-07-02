PHC summons top officials in Swat River flash flood case

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday took notice of the recent tragedy in Swat where 17 tourists lost their lives due to alleged negligence by authorities.

During a hearing on the incident, Chief Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Faheem Wali summoned the Commissioners of Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and other relevant officials to appear in person.

The court expressed grave concern over the failure to rescue tourists in a timely manner when the water level in the Swat River rose suddenly.

“Seventeen lives were lost due to negligence. Why weren’t tourists rescued promptly? Why were safety jackets not provided using drones?” asked Chief Justice.

During the hearing, the Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the court that an anti-encroachment operation has been initiated in Swat.

He also noted that while an air ambulance was available, it could not be utilised due to time constraints.

The Irrigation Department submitted a report stating that the river’s water level surged within a few hours and that prior alerts had been issued to relevant departments.

Chief Justice Atiq Shah criticized the lack of response to the government-issued warnings.

The court directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.

Earlier, a petition has been filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking constitution of a judicial commission to inquire into Swat drowning incident.

A citizen has petitioned to the high court that the incident took place owing to the negligence of the administration.

“The rescue workers were lacking machinery and equipment while rescue vehicles were used for political objectives,” petitioner alleged.

“Heavy machinery, which is used in rescue operations, was seized during the protest in Islamabad,” according to petition.