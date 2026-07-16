PESHAWAR: Six members of a family were killed after a fire broke out in a house in the Tehkal Payan area of Peshawar, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing rescue officials.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire erupted in a section of the house where furniture and other household items were stored before spreading.

The victims, including a husband, wife, and their children, died from suffocation and burn injuries, rescue officials said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Rescue authorities said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier, four young girls were seriously injured after sustaining burn injuries in a house fire in Rawalpindi.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire incident was reported in Rawalpindi’s Niazi Town area, resulting in severe burn injuries to four girls.

Read more: Four girls seriously injured in Rawalpindi house fire

The injured were shifted in critical condition to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for emergency treatment.

The injured girls were identified as three-year-old Sukaina, four-year-old Ayat, five-year-old Tabeer and seven-year-old Fariha.

The owner of the house told authorities that the children were living with their mother on the upper portion of the building. He said the woman had switched on a heater and left the children alone in the room.

The incident came to light when smoke and screams were heard coming from the room. The landlord said he acted promptly and managed to pull the children out before the situation worsened.

Rescue officials said further investigation into the incident is underway.