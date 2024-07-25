Man who killed nine of a family in Peshawar arrested

PESHAWAR: The prime suspect who killed eight members of the same family in Budh Ber, Peshawar, on June 25, has been arrested, ARY News reported.

According to police, the prime suspect identified as Yar Muhammad was arrested in Sindh in connection with the killing the family members, including four children and four women.

Initially, the suspect claimed that the motive behind the murders was a financial dispute. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime and arrested six other accomplices of the main suspect.

Earlier, the unknown assailants opened fire inside a house and killed nine members of a family allegedly over a property dispute in Peshawar.

According to the police, unknown armed assailants entered a house and killed 9 members of the same family, including four children and as many women.

The police said that family rivals entered the house and opened fire, killing eight people on the spot and injuring one who later succumbed to their wounds during treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Sahibzada Sajjad, said that teams have been formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Circle to arrest the suspects.

He added that the deceased include women and children, and the investigation will progress after the registration of the case. It seems that a tragic incident of mass murder has occurred in Peshawar, allegedly due to a property dispute.

The police are investigating the case and have formed teams to arrest the suspects. The incident has resulted in the loss of 9 precious lives, including those of women and children.