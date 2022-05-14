Peshawar: Mastermind of Jamia Mosque attack killed in IBO

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies shot dead two terrorists including the mastermind of Peshawar Jamia Mosque Risaldar Kocha during an IBO, ARY News reported.

On March 3, at least 66 worshippers lost their lives and more than 120 others got injured when a suicide attacker blew up himself inside a mosque in the Risaldar Koocha, Peshawar.

CTD and intelligence agencies jointly carried out a joint action in Peshawar’s Waleedabad over the presence of terrorists. Seeing the law enforcement agencies’ personnel, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliation, two of the outlaws were shot dead, while their 3 to four accomplices managed to flee the scene.

A suicide jacket, two pistols and four hand grenades were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

Among the two killed terrorists, one was identified as Hassan Shah, who was the mastermind of the Peshawar Jamia Mosque Risaldar Koocha blast. The CTD further said that Shah was also involved in the target killings of Hakeem Sattam Singh and Father Patrick William.

