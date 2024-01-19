Peshawar police arrest TikToker for exhibiting gun on social media

PESHAWAR: The local police of Peshawar claimed to have arrested a man for showcasing weapons in his videos on social media platform TikTok, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the police apprehended a man, identified as Shakil, for displaying arms on social media.

The accused was reportedly seen producing videos for TikTok in the local areas of Peshawar.

The police have registered a case against the suspect in Shahpur police station, while the gun has been recovered for the possession of the accused individual.

Additionally, a video of the accused expressing regret for showcasing weapons has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Last year, a TikToker was arrested in the Mughalpura area of Lahore for publicly displaying arms on a popular video-sharing platform.

As per details, the suspect posted a video on TikTok where he was seen displaying his arms publicly. Police have arrested the suspect after the video went viral on a popular video-sharing platform.

According to the country’s gun laws, public display of weapons is an offense and carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.