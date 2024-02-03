Peshawar police excuses itself from providing security to election candidates

PESHAWAR: Peshawar police on Saturday excused itself from providing security to election candidates ahead of the general election 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Peshawar police suggested election candidates of political parties to hire security guards from private security companies.

However, police will provide security for the corner meetings and public rallies of candidates during election campaigns.

Moreover, the reason behind not providing security to election candidates is the lack of additional security personnel as they will be deployed at the polling stations during the election 2024.

The development came after the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) released a list of political figures who received threats ahead of the general election 2024.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department, 15 politicians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have received threats from terrorists.

The Political leaders who received threats include MNA Mohsin Dawar, Ex-provincial minister Imtiaz Qureshi, Senator Hidayatullah, Former PML-N MNA Amir Maqam, Former PTI MNA Pir Mansoor Shah and Shah Muhammad. JUI-F’s Malik Adnan Wazir and Ehsanullah, Senator Bakhti Afsar and Senator Maulana Abdur Rasheed.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle which led to explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called bomb disposal squad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared around 50% polling stations in country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

According to ECP sources, out of the total 90,675 polling stations 46,065 have been declared as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’ across the country.