Peshawar police repulse terrorist attack on Achini post

Peshawar police have foiled terrorists’ attack on its picket in the Sarband area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, terrorists attacked Achini police checkpost in the limits of PS Sarband in Peshawar. The terrorists who were said to be 5 to 6 in number, attacked the post from both sides.

SSP Operations Haroon Al-Rasheed said terrorists were swiftly responded with heavy fire from the policemen at the post۔

After facing retaliation, the terrorists fled from the area, the SSP operations said and added that the area was cleared after the attack.

Earlier in February, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled terrorist attack and claimed to kill seven of them in crossfire in North Waziristan.

As per details, the terrorists attacked CTD team in North Waziristan, when they were moving suspected terrorists to Bannu.

In the crossfire with the security forces, three suspects in custody and four terrorists of the banned outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were shot dead.