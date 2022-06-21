Peshawar reports four Congo virus cases

PESHAWAR: Four people have been admitted to Hayyatabad Medical Complex after detection of Congo virus in Peshawar, KP, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson of Hayyatabad Medical Complex, four people have been diagnosed battling with the Congo virus. Among the patients, two are residents of Kurram district, one is from Peshawar and the other is a resident of Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, amid apprehensions of Congo virus spread ahead of the Eid ul Adha the federal health experts have released an advisory for protection from the disease

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo hemorrhagic fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

The death rate of Congo hemorrhagic fever patients has been 10 to 40 percent, according to the federal health advisory.

