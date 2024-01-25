Peshawar schools ease uniform regulations amid cold wave

PESHAWAR: The administration of Primary and Secondary schools relaxed the uniform rules as Peshawar experienced another cold wave, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has issued a notification according to which the children can attend the school wearing any sweater or coat.

The notification stated that the academic activities in the schools are being affected due to the cold weather, adding that the relaxation in uniform rules will continue until the weather improves.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the Caretaker government has decided to extend the winter vacations for schools in Punjab.

As per details, the caretaker government of Punjab extended the vacations in schools in Lahore and other cities of the provinces till January 9.

According to a notification from the School Education Department, all schools, private and public shall reopen on the 10th of next month.