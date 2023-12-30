Govt extends winter vacations for schools

LAHORE: The Caretaker government has decided to extend the winter vacations for schools in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the caretaker government of Punjab extended the vacations in schools in Lahore and other cities of the provinces till January 9.

According to a notification of School Education Department, all schools, private and public shall reopen on 10th of next month.

On November 30, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announced winter vacations across Punjab.

Mohsin Naqvi had announced that schools and colleges will remain closed from December 18 till January 1 in Punjab however the schools will now reopen on January 10.

He stated that the air quality has improved in the province hence no ban will imposed in the upcoming week.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced vacations for private and government schools and other educational institutions, across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the winter vacations will commence from December 22 to December 31.

All public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed from December 22 to December 31.