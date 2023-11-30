Winter vacations for schools, colleges announced

LAHORE: The provincial authorities have announced winter vacations for schools and colleges of Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that a high-level meeting was summoned to combat SMOG challenge.

Mohsin Naqvi announced that schools and colleges will remain closed from December 18 till January 1 across Punjab.

He stated that the air quality has improved in the province hence no ban will imposed in the upcoming week.

Prior to this, the Sindh government announced winter vacations for private and government schools and other educational institutions, across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the winter vacations will commence from December 22 to December 31.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.