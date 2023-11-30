Sindh announces winter vacations for schools

The Sindh government on Thursday announced winter vacations for private and government schools and other educational institutions, across the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education and Literacy Department, the winter vacations will commence from December 22 to December 31.

All public and private education institutions in the province will remain closed due to winter vacations from December 22 to December 31.

The Sindh secretary of education said that the vacations have been announced in line with the decision of the Steering Committee of the department.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of the country.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday evening/night and the following two days.