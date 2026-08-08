Peshawar bans toy guns, vuvuzela ahead of 14 August

PESHAWAR: Section 144 has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital, Peshawar, on the occasion of Independence Day, August 14, ARY News reported.

The restriction was implemented to maintain the law and order situation on the country’s 80th Independence Day.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, Section 144 will remain in effect in the city until August 15. Under this order, aerial firing, one-wheeling, and fireworks are completely banned.

Additionally, the sale and purchase of toy pistols and toy horns or vuvuzela are strictly prohibited. The sale and purchase of firecrackers are also banned, and strict legal action will be taken against violators on August 14.

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The district administration has urged citizens—especially the youth—to avoid one-wheeling on Independence Day, stating that these prohibitions have been enforced to protect the lives and properties of citizens.