Peshawar tops as COVID positivity ratio nears 30pc

ISLAMABAD: Covid positivity ratio in Peshawar remained on top nationwide with Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad and Islamabad also witnessing a major surge in the number of people contracting the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

According to data obtained from the national health ministry, Peshawar reported the highest positivity ratio with 29.65 percent during the last 24 hours.

Karachi reported a second highest COVID positivity ratio with 27.92 percent, followed by 26.40 percent in Muzaffarabad, 22.73 percent in Mardan, 20.59 and 20.58 percent in Hyderabad and Lahore respectively.

Furthermore, the sources in the health ministry shared that Islamabad reported a 17.13 percent positivity ratio, Nowshera 17.01 percent, Abbottabad 12.93 percent Swabi 11.21 percent, Rawalpindi 10.21 percent, Bahawalpur 8.26 percent, Multan 8.40 percent, Faisalabad 7.59 percent, and Quetta 6.54 percent.

Pakistan’s COVID tally

Pakistan has registered 8,183 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 68,624 samples were tested, out of which 8,183 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 11.92 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,402,070.

The deaths have also recorded a surge as 30 more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,192. The number of critical patients rose to 1,353.

Pakistan has conducted 24,822,901 tests so far to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,274,657 people have regained their health including 1,7864 in the past 24 hours.

