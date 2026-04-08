Peshawar Zalmi clinch thrilling 4-wicket victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi secured their second victory of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) 11th edition in dramatic fashion, defeating the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets in a pulse-pounding encounter at the National Bank Stadium.

In a chase that went down to the wire, Zalmi successfully overhauled a 146-run target in the final over of the match.

The chase began on a shaky note for Peshawar Zalmi as Mohammad Haris was sent back to the pavilion early after scoring just 11 runs. However, captain Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis stabilized the innings with a composed partnership.

Babar led from the front with a top score of 43, while Mendis contributed 27 and Michael Bracewell added a crucial 25 runs. The momentum shifted momentarily when Babar’s dismissal brought the Kingsmen back into the game, creating a high-pressure scenario for the closing stages.

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With 14 runs required off the final six balls, the seasoned Iftikhar Ahmed took charge. Showcasing remarkable composure, Ahmed smashed an unbeaten 15 runs in the final over, supported by Aamir Jamal, to seal the victory with balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Kingsmen were bundled out for 145 runs after being put in to bat. Kusal Perera was the lone bright spot for the Kingsmen, playing a brilliant knock of 58, while captain Marnus Labuschagne managed 27.

The Hyderabad Kingsmen’s middle and lower order crumbled under a clinical bowling assault led by Iftikhar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem, both of whom claimed four wickets each to dismantle the batting lineup.

This win bolsters Peshawar Zalmi’s position in the tournament standings, while the Hyderabad Kingsmen are left to go back to the drawing board as their struggles in the campaign continue.