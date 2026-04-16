Babar's unbeaten fifty powers Peshawar Zalmi to dominant win over Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Peshawar Zalmi continued their strong run with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators, thanks to a composed unbeaten half-century from Babar Azam and an impressive bowling display.

Chasing a modest target of 155, Zalmi got off to a confident start as Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam put together a brisk 75-run opening stand. Haris scored 35 off 28 balls before being dismissed, but the platform had already been set.

Babar Azam, anchoring the innings, found support from Kusal Mendis, who contributed 21 runs during a steady 49-run partnership. After Mendis departed, Babar ensured there were no late hiccups.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain remained unbeaten on 71 off 51 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries, and guided his side home comfortably with nine balls to spare. He was supported at the end by Aaron Hardie (18*), as Zalmi finished on 156/2 in 18.3 overs.

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Earlier, Zalmi’s decision to field first proved spot on as Quetta Gladiators struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 154 in 20 overs. The Gladiators lost an early wicket when Ahsan Ali fell cheaply, putting pressure on the top order.

Captain Saud Shakeel (16) and Rilee Rossouw (28) attempted to stabilize the innings, while Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 37. However, regular wickets kept Quetta in check, and their lower order failed to provide a strong finish despite a late cameo from Tom Curran.

Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers maintained control throughout, with standout performances from Muqeem and Mohammad Basit, who claimed three wickets each. Their disciplined effort ensured Quetta never gained full control of the innings.

With this win, Peshawar Zalmi not only secured their sixth victory in seven matches but also registered their fifth consecutive triumph, further strengthening their position on the points table.