KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi delivered a commanding performance to thrash Quetta Gladiators by 118 runs in the 29th match of PSL 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday, with Babar Azam leading from the front with a superb century.

Chasing a massive 256-run target, Quetta Gladiators never truly found momentum and were eventually bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs.

The Gladiators struggled early and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Bevon Jacobs tried to hold things together with a fighting 34 off 27 balls, while Shamyl Hussain added 21 at the top. Contributions from Dinesh Chandimal and Alzarri Joseph, who both scored 19, along with captain Saud Shakeel’s 12, were not enough to keep the chase alive.

Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers maintained tight control throughout the innings. Mohammad Basit and Ali Raza led the charge with three wickets each, while Aaron Hardie picked up two. Sufiyan Muqeem and Michael Bracewell chipped in with a wicket apiece to wrap up a one-sided contest.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators’ decision to bowl first proved costly as Zalmi piled up a huge total of 255-3 in their 20 overs.

The innings began at a brisk pace, with Mohammad Haris providing early impetus before falling shortly after. From there, Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis took charge, putting together a massive 135-run partnership that put Peshawar Zalmi firmly in control.

Mendis played an aggressive knock, scoring 83 off 44 deliveries with a flurry of boundaries and sixes before being dismissed in the 15th over. Babar Azam, meanwhile, continued to anchor the innings and found support from Farhan Yousaf, who added a quick 19.

Also Read: Babar’s unbeaten fifty powers Peshawar Zalmi to dominant win over Quetta Gladiators

In the closing stages, Babar Azam combined with Aaron Hardie to accelerate the scoring, adding an unbeaten 66 runs for the fourth wicket. Babar capped off the innings in style by reaching his century on the final ball, finishing unbeaten on 100 from 52 deliveries.

Hardie provided valuable support with a quick 26 off just 10 balls, helping Peshawar Zalmi push beyond the 250 mark.

For Quetta, Abrar Ahmed, Alzarri Joseph and Usman Tariq managed to pick up one wicket each.

Babar Azam was named Player of the Match for his match-winning unbeaten century, which included six fours and four sixes.