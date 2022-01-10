Peter Dinklage shares warning ahead of Game of Thrones prequel

Hollywood actor Peter Dinklage, who played the role of Tyrion Lannister in the critically acclaimed web show Game Of Thrones, said that its prequel House of the Dragon should not be a recreation of the original series.

In an interview with UK-based news agency The Independent, Peter Dinklage – whose character was one of the few that remained alive in all of the eight seasons – shared his views about the quality of sequels.

“That feels like a money grab,” he said. “With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they are not as strong.”

The House of the Dragon, expected to be of 10-episodes, will stream sometime this year. It is a live adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood.

The prequel – set 300 years before the events in A Song of Ice and Fire book series by the same author – will tell the violent and horrific history of the infamous House Targaryen.

The cast includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Five books in the series named A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons have seen their release.

The final novels titled The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring will release in the coming years.

