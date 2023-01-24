Petition filed in LHC against countrywide power breakdown

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday against the massive countrywide power breakdown, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed by advocate Azhar Siddique in the LHC against the power breakdown from the last 24 hours.

He said that the countrywide breakdown is against the country’s interest. Anyone can use this as an opportunity to destabilize Pakistan.

The federal and provincial government has completely failed to generate electricity and provide relief to citizens.

The industries are closed and the country is facing an unprecedented power crisis. The court should take strict action against those who are responsible.

Earlier, many parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major power breakdown.

A power outage hit 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, cities in Multan region, Karachi and others around 7:35 am.

Reasons revealed

The extreme shortfall in electricity generation said to be major cause of the power breakdown that hit various parts of the country.

Power generation was lower than 7,000 megawatts, this morning, well-placed sources said.”There was upto 6,000 megawatts”.

“Hydel power generation in the country goes down to 90 percent, while thermal power generation by 70 pct,” according to sources.

Karachi’s situation

Several areas of Karachi were plunged into darkness after a massive power breakdown hit the country due to “frequency variation” in the national grid.

The areas affected included North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and other areas.

