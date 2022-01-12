Petition in IHC requests probe into Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: A Murree resident approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday seeking a probe into the death of at least 22 tourists who were stranded during a snowstorm at the hill station.

Hammad Abbasi filed a petition through his lawyer Danish Ishraq Abbasi pleading with the high court to order a probe into the events of the past weekend and punish those found responsible for the disaster.

He said that the family of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who along with seven members of his family died of cold after their car got stuck in Murree, had informed the authorities concerned about their ordeal yet no action was taken.

“Why were over 100,000 tourists allowed to enter Murree against the capacity of 25,000 tourists?” the petitioner asked, adding the authorities’ failure to take any action shows criminal negligence.

At least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of the extreme weather in Murree last Friday night. An initial investigation report on the Murree tragedy exposed the administrative flaws during the influx of tourists to the scenic hill station during snowfall.

