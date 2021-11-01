Petition in LHC seeks sedition case against proscribed group

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard a petition seeking the court’s notice towards violation of human rights by the workers of outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik, ARY News reported on Monday.

“Now the sit-in has ended,” the high court bench remarked. “The sit-in has come to an end but the losses required to be compensated,” the petitioner’s counsel said.

“The law and order situation has worsened, citizens have been distressed,” the lawyer said. “The outlawed group has taken the law in its hand, while several precious lives lost in its protest,” according to the petition.

“The high court should order for registration of a sedition case against the banned TLP group,” the petitioner pleaded.

Earlier, on Saturday, the petitioner had pleaded to the court to exercise its constitutional mandate over the protests being staged by the workers of the proscribed group.

“The proscribed group should be tackled with iron hands,” the high court was pleaded in the petition.

While seeking the court’s order over the protest, the petition pleaded for the opening of the blocked roads while pointing out the violation of the right of free movement in the protest.

It is to be mentioned here that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan agreed to end its protest after an agreement finalized between the government and the banned outfit.

Sources told ARY News that the proscribed organisation has agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad. According to the understanding no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

The government has agreed that the TLP would also be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in future, and it will release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!