Petrol and Diesel prices to be lowered soon in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued immediate orders to decrease petrol and diesel prices following a dip in the international market, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive conversation with ARY News, State Minister for National Heritage Huzaifa Rehman stated that the Prime Minister directed the price cuts without delay to ensure the benefits of global market relief reach the public directly.

The State Minister clarified that the government is determined to pass on the full impact of international price reductions to the masses.

Rehman noted that the Premier has deep empathy for the people’s grievances. He added that the Prime Minister had previously taken the difficult decision to increase petroleum prices with a “heavy heart,” as it was a necessary step to stabilize the national economy.

“Now that prices have lowered in the international market, the PM has directed relief for the masses without wasting a single moment,” Rehman said.

He further emphasized that the government would ensure that the decrease in fuel costs leads to a reduction in the prices of essential commodities.

Strict legal action will be taken against profiteers and elements who use previous fuel rates as an excuse to maintain high inflation.

Rehman concluded by stating that the government’s top priority is to lift the burden of inflation off the common man, promising further economic relief in the coming days.