Petrol dealers demand 8pc margin, reject OGRA deadline

KARACHI, July 21: A delegation of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) met with OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan in Karachi to discuss concerns over the proposed daily petrol price policy and other issues affecting petrol dealers, ARY News reported.

The meeting was held on the instructions of Federal Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik as part of talks between OGRA and the PPDA.

During the meeting, the dealers strongly criticized the proposed daily petrol price policy and urged the government to reconsider the plan. They also opposed the deregulation policy, warning that it could create serious challenges for petrol dealers across the country.

The PPDA demanded that the dealer margin be increased to 8 percent, saying the revision was necessary for the survival of petrol dealers.

The association also said the alignment policy was affecting the supply chain and distribution network of oil marketing companies. It further called for an immediate and long-term solution to the issue of card transaction charges.

According to the PPDA, the OGRA chairman requested seven days to address the concerns. However, the association declined to grant the deadline immediately.

The PPDA has called an executive committee meeting in Karachi on July 22, where dealers from across Pakistan will decide whether to accept OGRA’s request.

After the meeting, the association will inform OGRA of its final decision, including whether to launch a nationwide strike or pursue other protest options.

Also Read: Petrol price in Pakistan for July 21, 2026