Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: The prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged till next fortnight November 15, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the government stated that petrol and diesel will remain unchanged.

The petrol price will remain at Rs 283.38 whereas the price of high-speed diesel will be unchanged from the previous Rs 303.18.

However, the price of kerosene oil has been dropped by Rs 3.82 and fixed at Rs 211.3. The light diesel oil prices reduced by Rs 3.4 to Rs 189.46.

On October 16, the price of petrol were dropped by a massive Rs 40 per litre in Pakistan.

According to notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the rate of petrol reached Rs 283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs 40 per litre.

Whereas, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) were reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18. Meanwhile, the Kerosene oil prices dropped by Rs 22.43 per litre to Rs 214.85.