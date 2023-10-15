Petrol prices dropped by Rs 40/ litre

ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol has been dropped by a massive Rs 40 per litre in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, the rate of petrol has reached Rs 283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs 40 per litre.

Whereas, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18. Meanwhile, the Kerosene oil prices dropped by Rs 22.43 per litre to Rs 214.85.

On October 1, Petrol price came down by Rs 8 per litre in Pakistan after a two-month hike and set at Rs 323.38 per litre.

According to details, the rate of petrol was reduced to Rs 323.38 per litre with a decline of Rs 8 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) dropped by Rs11 per litre to Rs318.18 whereas Kerosene oil prices reduced by Rs 7.53 per litre to Rs 237.28.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Sept 15, the government made a massive hike in petrol and diesel prices after making tall claims of providing relief to the masses.

A massive hike of Rs26.2 per litre was made on petrol and the new price would be Rs331.38 per litre. Moreover, Rs17.34 was jacked up on diesel and the new price would be Rs329.18 per litre.

Within a month, the caretaker government hiked the petrol price by Rs58 per litre and diesel by Rs56 per litre.