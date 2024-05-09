Rana Sanaullah reacts to report on May 9 tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah termed the investigation report on the May 9 tragedy as ‘unsatisfactory’, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists at the Parliament House, the PM Adviser said that like many other reports, the May 9 tragedy report is just a document that he said ‘failed’ to identify the culprits and hold them accountable.

Rana Sanaullah said that there is no need for further investigation or dialogue on the matter. “It (May 9 riots) was a criminal act that requires a criminal trial,” he added.

He said that after the investigation those responsible should be punished while those who are innocent would be released. “The culprits of the tragedy have not been punished as yet,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah added that the cabinet meeting on Thursday specifically condemned the May 9 tragedy.

Speaking on facilities being provided to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the Adiala jail, he said that they have no concerns about the facilities for Imran Khan in the prison.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar during the federal cabinet meeting presented a report on the May 9 incidents, which revealed that PTI was directly involved in the violence carried our against the state institutions.

According to sources, a special meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was convened to discuss the report of the committee constituted in caretaker government tenure to investigate the May 9 incidents, the sources said.

In light of the report, the federal cabinet has decided to make legislation regarding the incidents occurred on May 9. Cabinet members unanimously demanded that cases against the perpetrators of the May 9 violence be taken to their logical conclusion.