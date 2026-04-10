Petrol price would be controlled under PTI rule, claims Muzamil Aslam

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam, has claimed that the petrol price in Pakistan would have been significantly lower had the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government remained in power, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the current economic situation, Muzamil Aslam expressed concern about rising inflation and claimed that, under PTI’s continued rule, petrol price could have been around Rs200 per litre. He argued that the overall economic conditions in Pakistan would have been far more stable, providing relief to the public.

Drawing a comparison with the present government, he stated that during the PTI era, key indicators would have been more favorable, including the petrol price, which he claimed would remain controlled alongside a stable exchange rate of Rs230 per dollar. He also said electricity prices would have been around Rs30 per unit, while flour would cost Rs80 per kilogram instead of Rs125.

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Muzamil Aslam further claimed that Pakistan’s GDP could have reached $550 billion, with an economic growth rate of 7 percent compared to the current 2.8 percent. He added that IT exports might have increased to $6 billion, while remittances from overseas Pakistanis could have touched $50 billion.

He also asserted that poverty levels in Pakistan would have declined from 45 percent to 30 percent, helping millions rise above the poverty line. Additionally, he said wages for laborers would have been 30 percent higher, alongside continued development projects including dams, forest growth, and investment initiatives aimed at sustainable economic progress.