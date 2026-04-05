Petrol pump vandalised for not implementing fuel cut in Karachi

Residents reacted angrily after the announced reduction in petrol prices by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was not implemented at some fuel stations.

According to details, a violent incident took place at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Surjani Town, where enraged individuals vandalised property and assaulted staff.

Following the incident, the petrol pump administration contacted the police and requested legal action. Police officials stated that strict action would be taken against those involved, with the help of CCTV footage.

Authorities further said that despite the official price reduction, the pump was allegedly charging higher rates, which triggered the public reaction.

It is worth noting that the Prime Minister had announced a reduction of Rs80 per litre, lowering the price from Rs458 to Rs378, effective from midnight. However, some pump owners reportedly failed to comply with the directive.

During his address, the Prime Minister also announced a Rs100 per litre subsidy for motorcycle users, with the mechanism already outlined.