ISLAMABAD: Another sharp increase in petroleum product prices, including petrol has been challenged in the Federal Constitutional Court.

The petition names the Government of Pakistan and the Secretary of the Establishment Division as respondents.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the government to fix the price of petrol and diesel at Rs 200 per litre.

The petition further urges the court to order the government to procure petroleum products from Iran. It also calls for the court to instruct the government to make efforts to obtain petroleum products at concessional rates from Gulf countries.

The plea argues that in a poor country, petrol and diesel prices reaching as high as Rs 400 per litre is unjust.

It adds that war, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and the International Monetary Fund are being used as excuses to justify price hikes.

According to the petition, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices is severely affecting the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

Petrol price in Pakistan — May 1, 2026

On Thursday night, the government of Pakistan announced a fresh increase in petroleum prices, with the petrol price raised by Rs. 6.51 per litre, according to an official notification issued.

In a more significant move, diesel price has been increased by Rs. 19.39 per litre, adding further pressure on transportation and industrial sectors.