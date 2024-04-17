29.9 C
Hike in petrol price challenged in LHC

Abid Khan

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique in Lahore High Court.

He stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products which would lead to a further rise in inflation.

Siddique said in his petition that the recent hike in prices of petroleum products cannot be justified as the prices are stable in the international markets.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void.

Read more: Govt jacks up petrol, diesel prices

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), federal government and other concerned authorities have been made party in the case.

In an overnight move, the federal government approved a hike in the price of petrol by Rs 4.53 per liter, and the price of diesel by Rs 8.14 per liter for the next fortnight.

According to the notification issued by the ministry of Finance, the petrol will be available at Rs293.94 per liter after the increase of Rs 4.53, while the High-Speed Diesel will be sold at Rs 290.38 per liter after an increase of Rs 8.14.

