ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi arrived at Parliament on a bicycle on Monday in protest against the latest increase in petrol prices, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the PTI lawmaker staged the symbolic protest to highlight the growing burden of inflation and rising fuel costs on the public after the government increased petrol prices by more than Rs14 per litre.

With the latest hike, the price of petrol has crossed Rs416 per litre, triggering criticism from opposition parties and concerns among citizens already struggling with rising living expenses.

This is not the first time Iqbal Afridi has used a bicycle to protest against fuel prices. In April this year, the PTI MNA had also reached Parliament on a bicycle after an earlier increase in petrol rates. During that protest, he carried a placard criticizing the government over inflation and fuel policies.

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Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on a previous occasion, Afridi accused the government of mishandling the economy and suppressing opposition voices. He claimed that opposition lawmakers often face interruptions during speeches, alleging that microphones and television coverage are switched off when they raise key issues.

The PTI leader also questioned the government’s economic decisions, including its energy policies, and demanded an explanation for the continued rise in inflation and fuel prices.

The latest increase in petrol prices has intensified political debate, with opposition parties accusing the government of putting additional pressure on the public amid the ongoing economic challenges.