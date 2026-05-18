Four people were ‌killed in protests against petrol price hikes prompted by the Iran war in several Kenyan towns on Monday, its interior minister said, after a nationwide public transport strike stranded commuters.

The Transport Sector Alliance said on Sunday that ​vehicles affiliated with its member associations would stop operating from midnight in protest, while ​police said they would act to tackle any disruptions.

“We lost four Kenyans ⁠in today’s violence, which also saw more than 30 people injured,” Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen ​told a televised press conference.

Kenya’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority last week raised retail petrol prices by ​as much as 23.5% – after hiking them by 24.2% last month – as the conflict in the Middle East squeezed global oil and gas supplies.

On Monday morning, roads into the capital Nairobi were blocked by striking transport operators and ​scattered groups of protesters.

Police fired tear gas in some areas while some protesters lit tyres ​to cut access to key roads, worsening congestion and leaving many commuters stranded.

In Mombasa, Kenya’s main port city, ‌the strike ⁠raised fears of supply-chain delays.

Murkomen said the finance, transport and energy ministers were meeting with public transport operators later on Monday to discuss a solution, while Finance Minister John Mbadi had said earlier on Monday that the current petrol prices were already subsidised.

Kenya imports nearly all its petrol ​products from the Middle ​East via government-to-government deals ⁠with Gulf suppliers. The petrol price hike has sharply raised transport fares and pushed up the cost of basic goods, deepening pressure on households ​already struggling with the high cost of living.

Public relations worker Gabriel ​Odhiambo, 24, said ⁠his transport costs had doubled and that food prices had also risen. Four tomatoes now cost 60 shillings (50 U.S. cents) – a threefold increase.

Kenya raised the pump price of super petrol in Nairobi to ⁠214.25 ​Kenyan shillings ($1.66) a litre from 206.97, and diesel to 242.92 ​shillings from 196.63 for the May 15-June 14 cycle, while kerosene was unchanged at 152.78 shillings.