Petrol price: How much Pakistanis are paying as tax?

ISLAMABAD: New details of taxes, duties, levies, and margins included in petrol and diesel, which are being received by the federal government of Pakistan from consumers, have been revealed.

According to ARY News, up to 29 percent of the price of petrol and diesel consists of government tax, duties, and margins.

Petrol prices include taxes amounting to about Rs. 88.07 per litre.

A customs duty of Rs. 19.32 per litre is being charged on petrol, while a levy of Rs .66.25 per litre is also being charged.

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In addition, a climate support levy of Rs .2.50 per litre is also included in the price.

The petrol prices also include a freight margin of Rs .2.87 per litre, an oil company margin of Rs. 7.87, and a dealer commission of Rs 8.64 per litre.

The government is also being charged Rs. 91.15 on diesel on account of taxes, duties, and margins. This includes a petroleum levy of Rs .72.97 and a climate support levy of Rs. 2.50.

Additional charges on diesel include customs duty of Rs. 15.68, a freight margin of Rs. 2.40, oil companies’ margin of Rs. 7.87, and Rs. 8.64 per litre as dealers commission.

For light diesel, the breakdown includes a freight margin of Rs. 5.42 per litre, an oil companies’ margin of Rs. 1.61, and a petroleum levy of Rs. 15.84 per litre is also included.