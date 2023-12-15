Petrol Price in Pakistan drops by Rs14 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Friday reduced the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs14 and Rs13.50 per litre, respectively, for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, the new prices of petrol and HSD are Rs267.34 and Rs276.21.

The new prices of petroleum products for the fortnight — starting from Dec 16 to Dec 31 — were recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light-diesel oil were reduced by Rs10.14 and Rs11.29 per litre, respectively, to Rs191.02 and Rs164.64.