New petrol, diesel prices announced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has announced the new petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

حکومت کا پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قمیتوں میں ردوبدل کا اعلان#ARYNews #petrolprice pic.twitter.com/tYZSKZUrrO — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 30, 2023

The federal government decided to retain the previous petrol price, however, a reduction of Rs7 per litre was announced on diesel, Rs3.82 on kerosene oil and Rs4.52 on light-speed diesel (LSD).

On November 15, the caretaker federal government had reduced petrol and diesel prices.

The petrol price has been reduced by Rs2.04 per litre, diesel by Rs6.47 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs6.05 per litre and light-speed diesel (LSD) by Rs9.01 per litre.

The new price of petrol was fixed at Rs281.34 per litre, Rs296.71 for diesel, Rs204.98 for kerosene oil and Rs180.45 for light-speed diesel (LSD).

In mid-October, Pakistan made a massive deduction on petrol price by Rs40 per litre.

According to the previous notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on October 15, the rate of petrol was fixed at Rs283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs40 per litre.

Whereas, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had been reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18 and kerosene oil by Rs22.43 per litre to Rs214.85.

However, the petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on November 1 for 15 days.