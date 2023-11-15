Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has reduced petrol and diesel prices, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The petrol price has been reduced by Rs2.04 per litre, diesel by Rs6.47 per litre, kerosene oil by Rs6.05 per litre and light-speed diesel (LSD) by Rs9.01 per litre.

The new price of petrol was fixed at Rs281.34 per litre, Rs296.71 for diesel, Rs204.98 for kerosene oil and Rs180.45 for light-speed diesel (LSD).

In mid-October, Pakistan made a massive deduction on petrol price by Rs40 per litre.

According to the previous notification issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on October 15, the rate of petrol was fixed at Rs283.38 per litre with a reduction of Rs40 per litre.

Whereas, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had been reduced by Rs 15 per litre to Rs 303.18 and kerosene oil by Rs22.43 per litre to Rs214.85.

However, the petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on November 1 for 15 days.

The price of kerosene oil dropped by Rs3.82 and fixed at Rs 211.3 and light diesel by Rs 3.4 to Rs 189.46.