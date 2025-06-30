web analytics
Govt increases petrol price for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased petrol prices for the next fortnight, pushing the petrol price up by Rs 8.36 per litre, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the petrol price has been increased by Rs14.80 per litre, bringing the new petrol price to Rs266.89 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs10.39 per litre, with the new rate set at Rs272.98 per litre.

It may be noted here that the federal government has delayed the announcement of petroleum product prices changes for the next 15 days, missing the usual midnight deadline for the revision.

The Ministry of Finance, in consultation with the Prime Minister, is responsible for issuing the final notification on petroleum prices. However the official notification’s issuance had been delayed by the ministry.

