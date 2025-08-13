Petrol price likely to hike in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to hike petrol price for the next fortnight starting from August 16 as part of its fuel prices adjustment, ARY News reported citing sources.

The petrol price is likely to increase by Rs1.32 per litre, while diesel, kerosene, and light diesel oil are expected to become cheaper, the sources told ARY News.

They said that diesel price may decrease by Rs11.75 per litre, kerosene by Rs6.25 per litre, and light diesel by Rs7.11 per litre.

The sources added that initial calculations for the reduction in petroleum product prices have been prepared and a summary will be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the final approval.

The Ministry of Petroleum, in consultation with the Ministry of Finance, will submit the pricing proposal to the prime minister who will make the final decision on the price changes, which will take effect from August 16.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 1-August-2025