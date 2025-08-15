Govt announces petroleum prices for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs12.84 per litre to Rs272.99.

Petrol Price in Pakistan- Latest Updates

The notification further stated that the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs7.19 per litre, bringing it down to Rs178.27, while light diesel has been reduced by Rs8.20 per litre to Rs162.37.

Petrol Price in Pakistan Today

Prices w.e.f 16-August-2025