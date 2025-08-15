Govt announces petroleum prices for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced new petrol and diesel prices for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs264.61 per litre, while high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs12.84 per litre to Rs272.99.
Petrol Price in Pakistan- Latest Updates
The notification further stated that the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs7.19 per litre, bringing it down to Rs178.27, while light diesel has been reduced by Rs8.20 per litre to Rs162.37.
Petrol Price in Pakistan Today
Prices w.e.f 16-August-2025
|Fuel Type
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Petrol (Super)
|PKR 264.61
|264.61
|0
|High Speed Diesel
|PKR 285.83
|272.99
|-12.84
|Light Speed Diesel
|PKR 170.36
|PKR 162.37
|-8.20
|Kerosene Oil
|PKR 185.46
|PKR 178.27
|-7.19
Read More: Petrol, diesel levy ‘increased’ by Rs 2.50/liter in Pakistan
Earlier, the government raised the petroleum levy, depriving public of complete relief, ARY News reported on Saturday.
According to sources, the levy on petrol and diesel has been increased by Rs. 2.50 per litre. The levy on diesel has been raised from Rs. 74.51 to Rs. 77.01 per litre.
Additionally, the freight margin on diesel has been increased by Rs. 0.20 per litre, bringing it to Rs. 6.24 per litre. For petrol, the levy has been hiked from Rs. 75.52 to Rs. 78.02 per litre.
Sources also indicate that a climate support levy of Rs. 2.50 per litre has been imposed on both petrol and diesel. The dealers’ margin for both petrol and diesel has been set at Rs. 8.64 per litre, while the distributors’ margin is fixed at Rs. 7.87 per litre. The sales tax rate on petrol and diesel remains at zero.