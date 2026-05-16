Petrol Price in Pakistan — May 16, 2026

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a petrol price cut of Rs5 per litre, offering fresh relief to consumers facing continued economic pressure across the country.

Under the latest revision, the petrol price has been reduced by Rs5 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs409.78 per litre, according to the official notification.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel has also been slashed by Rs5 per litre, taking the new diesel rate to Rs409.58 per litre.

Officials said the reduction was made under the government’s fortnightly fuel price review mechanism, which takes into account fluctuations in international oil prices and exchange rate movements.

The latest decrease in the petrol price is expected to provide some relief to transporters, businesses and daily commuters who have been struggling with elevated fuel costs in recent months.

Also Read: Petrol price hike challenged in court

On May 09, 2026, the price of petrol was raised by Rs 14.92 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs 414.78 per litre.

Simultaneously, the government hiked the price of high-speed diesel by Rs 15, with the new price climbing to Rs 414.58 per litre.

It was the fourth time since the Iran War that the government increased the prices of the petroleum products in the country.