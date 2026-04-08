Petrol price protests clog Dublin, other Irish cities

Protesters calling for ​further government help to lower the cost of fuel clogged up busy thoroughfares ‌and motorways with parked lorries and tractors across Ireland on Wednesday, disrupting commuters and public transport for a second successive day.

Convoys of vehicles began converging on Dublin’s city centre and other towns and cities on Tuesday, with ​protesters, including hauliers and farmers, complaining that a 250 million euro package to temporarily cut ​taxes on petrol and diesel did not go far enough to cushion the ⁠knock-on cost of the Middle East conflict.

“With the price we’re paying for fuel, I’m probably two ​months away from my business folding,” said Christopher Duffy, 46, an agricultural contractor who was part ​of a group blocking Dublin’s main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street that is calling for the price of diesel to be capped at a lower rate.

“It’s not a lot to ask for really… We’re just backed into a ​corner.”

Ministers said they would not agree to the protesters’ demands to meet with them as they ​did not belong to representative groups with whom the government has been engaging on supports. Organisers pledged a ‌third ⁠day of disruption on Thursday.

“We respect people’s right to protest but what is not acceptable is people declaring that we will turn O’Connell Street into a car park,” Prime Minister Micheal Martin told a news conference.

The lining of tractors and trucks down O’Connell Street led to severe delays to ​bus services and the ​part suspension of one ⁠of the two tram lines that cross the city. Significant traffic delays were also reported at motorways leading into other major cities.

Protests at two ​fuel depots blocking deliveries into the cities of Galway and Limerick had ​led to ⁠at least one forecourt running out of fuel, the head of the representative body for forecourt operators told national broadcaster RTE.

Ireland’s government welcomed a two-week ceasefire in the Iran conflict and expected it to lead ⁠to a ​fall in fuel prices soon.

“If they give us that ​phone call or that meeting, the streets of Dublin will be cleared. If they don’t, we’ll stay as long as ​it’ll take,” said 61-year-old farmer and agricultural contractor John Dallon.