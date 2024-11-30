Govt hikes petrol prices

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel, further burdening the public amid rising inflation, ARY News reported.

The price of petrol has increased by Rs. 3.72 per liter, with the new price now set at Rs. 252.10 per liter, as per the issued notification.

Similarly, the price of High-Speed Diesel has increased by Rs. 3.29 per liter, bringing the new price to Rs. 258.43 per liter.

Sources revealed that the proposed hike is attributed to the high premium on petroleum products in the global market and increased import costs.

On October 31, the federal government announced petroleum products prices for the next fortnight, hiking petrol and high-speed diesel prices.

According to a notification, the petrol price was hiked by Rs 1.35 to Rs 248.38 per litre. The cost of high-speed diesel was fixed at Rs 255.14 per litre after an increase of Rs 3.85.

Earlier on 30 Nov 2024, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pakistan.

Read More: LPG prices jacked up in Pakistan

As per details, the new price of LPG has been set at Rs 254.30 per kilogram for December.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs 3,079.79, up from Rs 2,999.47 in November. The increase in LPG prices is attributed to the rise in the value of the US dollar.

OGRA has issued a notification announcing the new prices, which will come into effect from December 1. This price hike is expected to put an additional burden on consumers, who are already struggling with rising inflation and fuel prices.