LPG prices jacked up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced an increase in the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the new price of LPG has been set at Rs 254.30 per kilogram for December.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs 3,079.79, up from Rs 2,999.47 in November. The increase in LPG prices is attributed to the rise in the value of the US dollar.

OGRA has issued a notification announcing the new prices, which will come into effect from December 1. This price hike is expected to put an additional burden on consumers, who are already struggling with rising inflation and fuel prices.

On September 30, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified a hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 7.31 per kilogram (kg) for October.

According to a notification issued by the OGRA, the new price for LPG now stands at Rs 250.31 per kg.

After the recent increase, the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has risen by Rs 86.28. The new price for a domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg is fixed at Rs 2965.38.

The revised prices will be in effect from October, as per the notification issued by OGRA.