Petrol prices: Govt issues clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an important clarification regarding petrol prices and diesel rates, stating that no official notification has been released for any change, ARY News reported.

According to the ministry, a notification circulating on social media about revisions in petrol rates and diesel prices is fake and misleading. Authorities urged the public to rely only on official sources and verified announcements to avoid confusion.

The ministry further stated that a decision regarding changes in fuel prices is expected to be made tomorrow, indicating that no final announcement has been issued so far.

Also Read: Petrol and Diesel prices to be lowered soon in Pakistan

Sources suggest that, following a decline in global oil prices, petrol rates in Pakistan could see a significant reduction. Diesel rates may drop by as much as Rs90 to Rs100 per litre, while petrol rates could decrease by Rs50 to Rs60 per litre.

However, the final decision on petrol prices and diesel rates will be announced only after approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is worth noting that after recent record increases in petroleum prices, both federal and provincial governments had already announced relief packages for various sectors, including motorcyclists, rickshaw drivers, goods transport operators, public transport, and farmers.