Government increases petrol prices for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has officially raised petrol prices by one rupee per litre, ARY News reported.

According to the latest notification, the new price of petrol is now set at Rs253.63 per litre, up from the previous rate of Rs252.63.

The latest notification confirms that there has been no change in diesel rates, which will continue to be sold at Rs254.64 per litre across the country.

The price hike has come into effect immediately following the issuance of the official notification. Citizens are expected to feel the impact of this slight increase in their daily transportation costs.

Earlier, on May 16, 2025, the federal government announced to keep the petrol price unchanged for the next fortnight in Pakistan.

According to a notification issued here, the petrol price were kept unchanged at Rs 252.63 per litre. However, the high-speed diesel price has decreased by Rs 2 per litre as the new price is fixed at Rs 254.64 per litre.

Previously on April 30, the government reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre each, setting petrol at Rs 252.63 per litre and diesel at Rs 256.64 per litre after a reduction of Rs 2.

On April 15, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the prices would not be reduced instead, he added that the benefits of declining global oil prices to consumers would be passed through uplift projects,

He said that the advantages of reduced petrol price in the global market would be extended to the masses through development projects.