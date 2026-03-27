Petrol prices in Pakistan— March 27, 2026

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that a proposal to raise petrol prices and diesel prices was firmly rejected. He added that during the current week, an increase of Rs95 per litre in petrol and Rs203 per litre in diesel had been suggested, but the government chose not to move forward with the hike.

The Prime Minister further noted that the government continues to provide petrol at Rs322 per litre and diesel at Rs335 per litre, ensuring stability for the public amid rising global pressures.

According to officials, the decision reflects the government’s effort to balance economic challenges while avoiding additional burden on citizens. The move comes as part of broader efforts to manage inflation and maintain price stability across essential commodities.

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Earlier, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Pakistan approved a summary of Rs. 100 billion technical supplementary grants (TSG) submitted by the finance division to help shield consumers from potential rises in petroleum prices.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, took place at the Finance Division on Friday. Officials said the funds would be transferred to the Prime Minister’s Austerity Fund 2026 through a Technical Supplementary Grant.

The ECC was informed that, in light of evolving developments in the Gulf region and their potential impact on international petroleum prices, the Prime Minister had directed the mobilization of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) resources to meet price differential requirements on petroleum products and to cushion consumers from price volatility.

During the discussion, the ECC noted that the proposed allocation is being met through rationalisation and surrender of PSDP funds by various ministries and divisions, as coordinated by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division in consultation with Principal Accounting Officers.

Separately, the ECC has also approved plans to procure up to one million metric tonnes of wheat for strategic reserves under the Interim National Wheat Policy (INWP) 2025–26. The summary submitted by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the procurement of wheat through private sector participation.

The procurement will be carried out by the private sector through a transparent and competitive process, according to officials. However, the committee directed that key elements, including financial implications, pricing benchmarks, and operational modalities, be further refined in consultation with the Finance Division before finalisation.