ISLAMABAD: Petrol prices in Pakistan may witness a significant reduction in the upcoming fortnightly review, ARY News reported, citing official sources.

Sources suggest that petrol prices could be reduced by up to Rs10 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) may see a cut of up to Rs30 per litre, driven by changes in international oil prices and import costs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to approve the proposed revision in petroleum prices. Following the approval, the Petroleum Division will formally announce the new rates for the next fortnight.

The government is scheduled to announce the revised petroleum prices for next week later today.

It is worth noting that petrol prices and diesel rates were previously reduced by Rs22 per litre in the last review. The current prices stand at Rs381.78 per litre for petrol and Rs380.78 per litre for diesel.

Also Read: Petrol price in Pakistan from May 30, 2026

Earlier, the petroleum dealers in Pakistan gave the government a 48-hour deadline to respond to their demand for an increase in commissions, warning that a major decision regarding petrol pump operations nationwide could follow if no action is taken.

The Chief Advisor to the Petroleum Dealers Association, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, has said operating petrol stations under the current commission structure had become impossible, leaving dealers under severe financial pressure.

He further said that the association would send a final letter to the petroleum minister, outlining its demands. If the government fails to respond promptly, the association’s committee will announce its next course of action.

According to the dealers, diesel sales fell by nearly 30 percent in May, while smuggled fuel has increasingly dominated the market.

They claim diesel sales across the country have been severely affected as a result.

Five oil refineries have formally alerted the government to the growing impact of petrol smuggling and warned that declining diesel sales are causing storage facilities to reach capacity.