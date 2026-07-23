The Pakistan Oil Tankers Association and contractors have issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the government, warning that a nationwide strike will be launched if their demands are not met.

Speaking at a joint press conference, association representatives said responsibility for any disruption caused by the proposed strike would rest with the Ministry of Petroleum and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The association demanded the immediate withdrawal of the commercial loading policy, saying it has created serious challenges for the transport sector.

Association representative Abidullah Afridi said oil tanker freight rates have not been revised for the past three years despite a significant increase in operating costs.

The association further stated that motorway and National Highway Authority (NHA) toll taxes have increased by 180%, and urged the government to raise freight rates in proportion to the higher toll charges.

Read more: Dumpers Association rejects daily fuel price revision policy

Earlier, the Dumpers Association rejected the government’s proposed plan to revise petroleum product prices on a daily basis, warning that the move would have serious consequences for the transport sector.

Association President Haji Liaquat Mehsud said daily fluctuations in fuel prices would significantly disrupt transport operations and create uncertainty for businesses.

He warned that frequent changes in fuel prices could affect transport fares, construction activities, and the supply of essential goods, ultimately increasing the financial burden on the public.

Mehsud urged the government to immediately reconsider the proposal and adopt a stable and practical pricing policy for petroleum products instead.

He also cautioned that if the government does not withdraw the decision, the association will announce its future course of action.

On Wednesday, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) increased the petrol price and high-speed diesel rate for one day.

The price of petrol has been raised by Rs6.39 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs327.12 per litre.